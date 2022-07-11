President Biden to unveil first colour image from Webb Space Telescope

President Biden will unveil the first colour image from the James Webb Space Telescope Monday at 10:30pm BST (2130 UT / 5:30pm EDT) at the White House, heralding the end of tests and checkout and the beginning of science operations by the world’s most powerful space observatory. You’ll be able to watch the unveiling event live on this page.

NASA plans to release additional “first light” images Tuesday, photos designed to show off Webb’s ability to capture light from the first generation of stars and galaxies, to chart the details of stellar evolution, from starbirth to death by supernova, and to study the chemical composition of exoplanet atmospheres.

Launched on Christmas Day, Webb is stationed in a gravitationally stable orbit nearly a million miles from Earth. For the past six months, engineers and scientists have been working through a complex series of deployments, activations and checkouts, fine tuning the telescope’s focus and optimising the performance of its four science instruments.

The targets for Webb’s first public images include: