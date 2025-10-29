How to see Comet Lemmon

29 October 2025 Emily Baldwin-Fiebrich

Don’t miss the chance to see Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) as it races towards its closest approach of the Sun on 8 November.

You might even see it with your naked eye, and it’s an impressive sight even in small binoculars.

A single 30 second exposure of Comet Lemmon taken on 24 October 2025 at 8:35pm in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, Canada by Barry Burgess. Technical data: Canon 6D camera, Sigma 40mm f1.4 lens set to f1.8, Omegon MINITRACK mechanical tracker, Berlebach wood tripod. Exposure 30s at ISO 1600.

For northern hemisphere observers it’s visible shortly after sunset, at around 25 degrees in altitude as twilight fades. Its path is currently taking it through the constellation of Serpens towards Ophiuchus (see finder chart). Last week it passed the bright star of Arcturus in Boötes, which may also help signpost the way.

Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon)’s path through the night sky this week. Credit: Astronomy Now/Greg Smye-Rumsby

The comet was discovered on 3 January 2025 by astronomers at the Mt Lemmon observatory in Tucson, Arizona – hence its name. At that time it was located just inside the orbit of Jupiter. It made its closest approach of the Earth on 21 October at a distance of about 90 million kilometres, and is heading for perihelion – the closest approach to the Sun along its orbit at about 79 million kilometres – on 8 November.

Comet Lemmon is a long-period comet, originating from the distant Oort Cloud that envelops our Solar System. A gravitational nudge pushed it onto an orbit that sent it shooting towards our Sun. The warmth from the Sun is releasing its frozen ices as gas. The gases drag dust particles out, creating the fuzzy cloud of gas – its ‘coma’ – around its core and stretching out into a tail behind it. A modest pair of binoculars should reveal the coma; a small telescope will help you pick out details in the tail.

By 8 November the altitude of Comet Lemmon will be halved as it quickly heads southwards, so the next week or so may be the last opportunity to catch it before it loops back towards the outer Solar System again – it won’t be back for another 1,154 years!

Based on an article by Neil Norman in the November issue of Astronomy Now. Neil manages the CometWatch Facebook group.

Imaging the comet? Do share your images via gallery2025 @ astronomynow . com like these gallery contributors have:

Comet Lemmon passing through the constellation Canes Venatici on 17 October 2025, by Massimo Tamajo from Sicily. Two galaxies are also visible: M63 (Sunflower Galaxy) and M92 (Crocodile Eye Galaxy). Technical data: Nikon D750 (astro model), Sigma 180mm macro f/3.5, Star tracker, 122 x 10s light at ISO 2000, f/3.5. Processing software: PixInsight and Photoshop.

 

Comet Lemmon imaged from Sardinia on 23 October 2025 by Lorenzo Busilacchi. Technical data: R6 Mark I + filter star Misc 1 Canon RF 70-200 f2.8, Astro Star Adventurer Sky total images 25×25” at ISO 2000, f2.8; Landscape 1X40” at ISO 4000, f2.8.

 

Comet Lemmon imaged on 26 October 2025 by Gianni Tumino from Sicily. Technical data: CANON EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera, SIGMA DG 105 mm. lens f/1.4 @ f/2.0, 185 exposures of 1.6 seconds at ISO 6400. Exposures on a fixed tripod. Software: Pixinsight, StarnetV2, LightRoom, Photoshop.

 

Comet Lemmon imaged on 24 October 2024 over the Mediterranean Sea from Sicily, by Gianni Tumino. Technical data: CANON EOS R6 MK II Mirrorless Camera SIGMA 50 lens f/1.4 at f/2 ; 254 exposures of 3.1 seconds at ISO 6400. Exposures on a fixed tripod. For the landscape: 30 exposures were selected and merged as an advanced object with LightRoom and processed with Photoshop. Software: Pixinsight, StarnetV2, Photoshop.

