Nearby supernova blasts may be culprits in at least one mass extinction

24 August 2020 Astronomy Now

A frame from a simulation showing how a flood of radiation from a presumed supernova some 65 light years away could have compressed the solar wind and subjected Earth to an extended period of ozone depletion, triggering a mass extinction at the end of the Devonian period. Earth’s orbit is represented by the blue dashed circle; the Sun is represented by the red dot at centre. Image: Jesse Miller

A flood of high-energy radiation and cosmic rays from one or more nearby supernova blasts may have triggered at least one of Earth’s mass extinctions, researchers say, wrecking the planet’s protective ozone layer for an extended period some 359 million years ago

“Earth-based catastrophes such as large-scale volcanism and global warming can destroy the ozone layer, too, but evidence for those is inconclusive for the time interval in question,” said Brian Fields, an astronomy and physics professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

“Instead, we propose that one or more supernova explosions, about 65 light-years away from Earth, could have been responsible for the protracted loss of ozone.”

The research is outlined in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Fields and his students focused on the boundary between the Devonian and Carboniferous periods where hundreds of thousands of generations of plant spores appear to be damaged, or sunburnt, by ultraviolet light, an indication of a damaged ozone layer that may have persisted for several hundred thousand years.

The researchers considered a variety of explanations, ranging from large asteroid impacts impacts to solar flares and gamma ray bursts, “but these events end quickly and are unlikely to cause the long-lasting ozone depletion that happened at the end of the Devonian period,” said graduate student and study co-author Jesse Miller.

But a supernova would have delivered a one-two punch, bathing Earth in high energy ultraviolet radiation, X-rays and gamma rays followed by debris slamming into the solar system, compressing the heliosphere and subjecting Earth to long-lived radiation from cosmic rays. Damage to the planet’s ozone layer could have persisted for up to 100,000 years.

The fossil record indicates a 300,000-year decline in biodiversity preceding the mass extinction. But Miller said multiple catastrophes, including more than one supernova event, are “entirely possible.”

“Massive stars usually occur in clusters with other massive stars, and other supernovae are likely to occur soon after the first explosion,” he said.

One way to prove a nearby supernova occurred is to look for radioactive isotopes of plutonium-244 and samarium-146 in rocks found near the boundary between the Devonian and Carboniferous periods. Neither isotope occurs naturally on Earth today and, if present, they would represent “the smoking guns of a nearby supernova,” Fields said.

Related Articles

News

LIGO’s twin black holes might have been born inside a single star

24 February 2016 Astronomy Now

On 14 September 2015, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) detected gravitational waves from the merger of two black holes 29 and 36 times the mass of the Sun. New research suggests that the two black holes might have resided inside a single, massive star whose death generated a gamma-ray burst detected by the Fermi Space Telescope.

News

Mystery of ultra-diffuse faint galaxies solved

29 November 2016 Astronomy Now

Over the last year, researchers have observed some very faint, diffuse galaxies. These so-called ultra-diffuse galaxies (UDGs) are as faint as dwarf galaxies but are distributed over an area just as large as the Milky Way. Now, a solution to the mystery of how such galaxies form has been found.

News

First signs of weird quantum property of empty space?

30 November 2016 Astronomy Now

By studying the polarisation of light emitted from an extraordinarily dense and strongly magnetised neutron star using ESO’s Very Large Telescope, astronomers may have found the first observational indications of a strange quantum effect known as vacuum birefringence, first predicted in the 1930s.