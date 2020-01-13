Venus dazzles at dusk and closes in on Neptune

By Ade Ashford

13 January 2020 Ade Ashford

This looping animation depicts a southwesterly view one hour after sunset from 13–31 January 2020 at two-day intervals as seen from the heart of the UK. Dazzling magnitude -4.1 Venus passes just 4 arcminutes (one-fifteenth of a degree) south of Neptune at 8pm GMT on Monday, 27 January 2020, so both planets will fit in the same high-power telescope view from 6pm GMT until they set. Don’t miss magnitude +4.2 naked-eye star Phi (φ) Aquarii that lies within 0.9° east of magnitude +7.9 Neptune throughout the period. Note that the Moon’s apparent size on 27 and 29 January is enlarged for clarity. AN animation by Ade Ashford.
Even casual skywatchers cannot fail to notice brightest planet Venus currently hanging like a lantern above the southwest horizon at nautical dusk, around 90 minutes after sunset for the centre of the British Isles. On 11 January, Venus crossed the constellation border into Aquarius where it resides for the remainder of the month. Between now and the beginning of February, observers can also see Venus close the gap on its most distant planetary sibling, Neptune, until the pair reach a close conjunction on 27 January 2020.
Venus passes one-fifteenth of a degree south of Neptune at 8pm GMT at 27 January 2020, but the pair will be very low in the UK sky. Observers in the British Isles are advised to look at 6pm GMT around the onset of nautical twilight when the two planets are about 19° high in the southwest. Their separation is slightly more than 7 arcminutes at this time. In this simulated one-degree telescope field of view the magnification is 40-50×. AN graphic by Ade Ashford.
While there will no difficulty in identifying Venus in your telescope on the evening of 27 January, Neptune may prove a little more difficult to see in the glare of its planetary sibling. Their difference amounts to a whopping 12 magnitudes, which is another way of saying that Venus is 63,000 times brighter than Neptune! If the outermost planet is lost in Venus’ dazzle, try to spot magnitude +4.2 star Phi (φ) Aquarii in the same field of view shown above. Neptune passes just 2¼ arcminutes north of the star at 8:15pm GMT (20:15 UT) on 10 February 2020, but I’ll cover that in more detail nearer the time.

If you do succeed in viewing Venus and Neptune in the same telescope field of view, do bear in mind that their apparent proximity is merely a line of sight effect. On the evening of 27 January, Venus lies a little more than 167 million kilometres (or 1.117 astronomical units) from Earth, but outermost planet Neptune is a staggering 4,590 million kilometres (or 30.683 astronomical units) distant.

Related Articles

Observing

Make the most of your Jupiter observations during May

9 May 2016 Ade Ashford

Now two months past opposition, the solar system’s largest planet, Jupiter, is highest in the UK sky before sunset and is already descending in the southwest by the time the sky is dark enough to observe it. However, there is still phenomena of the Galilean moons to see and the planet’s Great Red Spot, so make the most of your Jovian observations while you can during May.

News

An interview with David Grinspoon

28 December 2017 Astronomy Now

As part of the new Gravity Assist podcast, NASA’s Director of Planetary Science Jim Green interviewed David Grinspoon of the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona about the planet Venus and what makes the second world from the Sun so hellish compared to Earth.

Observing

See the triple lineup of Antares, Mars and Saturn tonight

24 August 2016 Ade Ashford

Observers in the British Isles with a clear sky one hour after sunset on 24 August should find a location that offers an unobstructed view of the south-southwest horizon. Here you will see first-magnitude star Antares in the constellation Scorpius, Mars and Saturn all in a line easily encompassed by low-power binoculars in the bright twilight.