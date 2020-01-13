Venus dazzles at dusk and closes in on Neptune

Even casual skywatchers cannot fail to notice brightest planet Venus currently hanging like a lantern above the southwest horizon at nautical dusk, around 90 minutes after sunset for the centre of the British Isles. On 11 January, Venus crossed the constellation border into Aquarius where it resides for the remainder of the month. Between now and the beginning of February, observers can also see Venus close the gap on its most distant planetary sibling, Neptune, until the pair reach a close conjunction on 27 January 2020. While there will no difficulty in identifying Venus in your telescope on the evening of 27 January, Neptune may prove a little more difficult to see in the glare of its planetary sibling. Their difference amounts to a whopping 12 magnitudes, which is another way of saying that Venus is 63,000 times brighter than Neptune! If the outermost planet is lost in Venus’ dazzle, try to spot magnitude +4.2 star Phi (φ) Aquarii in the same field of view shown above. Neptune passes just 2¼ arcminutes north of the star at 8:15pm GMT (20:15 UT) on 10 February 2020, but I’ll cover that in more detail nearer the time.

If you do succeed in viewing Venus and Neptune in the same telescope field of view, do bear in mind that their apparent proximity is merely a line of sight effect. On the evening of 27 January, Venus lies a little more than 167 million kilometres (or 1.117 astronomical units) from Earth, but outermost planet Neptune is a staggering 4,590 million kilometres (or 30.683 astronomical units) distant.