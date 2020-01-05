Watch the Moon hide naked-eye star Tejat in Gemini on 9 January

If the early evening sky of Thursday, 9 January is clear, observers in the British Isles get the opportunity to witness a conspicuous naked-eye star slip behind the rising waxing gibbous Moon. Magnitude +2.9 Mu (μ) Geminorum, with the proper name Tejat, lies near the western edge of the constellation Gemini. The precise time and duration of the star’s disappearance behind the Moon – an event known as a lunar occultation, from the Latin occulo, ‘to hide’ – depends on where you live in the UK.

Observers in London will see, weather permitting, Tejat disappear at the darkened limb (edge) of the 13-day-old Moon shortly after 5:05pm GMT (17:05 UT) and reappear at the bright lunar limb 45 minutes later. For a skywatcher in Edinburgh, the star’s corresponding disappearance and reappearance times are a few seconds before 5:17pm GMT (17:17 UT) and 5:52pm GMT, respectively.

Mid-occultation of Tejat takes place some 15 degrees (about a span-and-a-half of a fist held at arm’s length) above the UK’s east-northeast horizon. While it is an easy spectacle to follow in a small telescope, the star’s reappearance might be a challenge for binocular users. As with all occultation observations, it pays to be setup and scrutinising the Moon a few minutes before the predicted times, particularly if you live some distance from either London or Edinburgh.