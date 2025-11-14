Meteor shower calendar

There are many meteor showers throughout the year. Here are the most prominent.

For a beginner’s guide on meteors – what they are, where they come from, and how best to observe them – start with our ‘How to observe meteors’ guide.

January

Shower: Quadrantids

Active: 26 Dec –12 Jan

Peak activity: 4 Jan

Rate: up to 120 meteors per hour

Radiant: Constellation Bootes

Origin: Minor planet 2003 EH1 (a possible extinct comet)

April

Shower: Lyrids

Active: 16-25 April

Peak activity: 22 April

Rate: ~10 meteors per hour

Radiant: Just inside the constellation of Hercules, near bright star Vega in Lyra

Origin: Comet C/1861 GI Thatcher

May

Shower: Eta Aquariids

Active: 19 April-28 May

Peak activity: 5 May

Rate: up to 50 meteors per hour

Radiant: Constellation Aquarius

Origin: Comet Halley

July

Shower: Delta Aquariids

Active: 12 July – 23 August

Peak: around 30 July

Rate: up to 25 meteors per hour

Radiant: Constellation Aquarius

Origin: Comet 96P/Machholz

July

Shower: Alpha Capricornids

Active: 3 July – 15 August

Peak: around 30 July

Rate: up to 5 meteors per hour, often bright fireballs

Radiant: Constellation Capricornus

Origin: Comet 169P/NEAT

August

Shower: Perseids

Active: 17 July-24 August

Peak activity: 12-13 August

Rate: up to 100 meteors per hour

Radiant: Constellation Perseus

Origin: Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle

October

Shower: Draconids

Active: 6 – 10 October

Peak: 8 October

Rate: up to 10 meteors per hour

Radiant: Constellation Draco

Origin: Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner

October

Shower: Orionids

Active: 2 Oct – 7 Nov

Peak activity: 21 Oct

Rate: 20-30, with up to 70 meteors per hour in exceptional years

Radiant: Constellation Orion

Origin: Halley’s Comet

October-November

Shower: Taurids

Active: 10 Oct – 10 Dec

Peak activity: 5 Nov (Southern Taurids) and 12 Nov (Northern Taurids)

Rate: 10 meteors per hour

Radiant: Constellation TaurusOrigin: Comet 2P/Encke

November

Shower: Leonids

Active: 3 November to 2 December

Peak activity: 17 November

Rate: up to 15 meteors an hour

Radiant: Constellation Leo

Origin: Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle

December

Shower: Geminids

Active: 4–17 December

Peak activity: 14 December

Rate: up to 160 meteors per hour

Radiant: Constellation of Gemini

Origin: potentially from a catastrophic breakup of a comet that left behind the asteroids (3200) Phaethon, 1999 YC and 2005 UD.

December

Shower: Ursids

Active: 17–26 December

Peak activity 22 December

Rate: up to 10 meteors per hour

Radiant: Close to the star Kochub in Ursa Minor

Origin: Comet 8P/Tuttle

All graphics by Astronomy Now/Greg Smye-Rumsby.