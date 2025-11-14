Meteor shower calendar

There are many meteor showers throughout the year. Here are the most prominent.
For a beginner’s guide on meteors – what they are, where they come from, and how best to observe them – start with our ‘How to observe meteors’ guide.
January
Shower: Quadrantids
Active: 26 Dec –12 Jan
Peak activity: 4 Jan
Rate: up to 120 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation Bootes
Origin: Minor planet 2003 EH1 (a possible extinct comet)
April
Shower: Lyrids
Active: 16-25 April
Peak activity: 22 April
Rate: ~10 meteors per hour
Radiant: Just inside the constellation of Hercules, near bright star Vega in Lyra
Origin: Comet C/1861 GI Thatcher
May
Shower: Eta Aquariids
Active: 19 April-28 May
Peak activity: 5 May
Rate: up to 50 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation Aquarius
Origin: Comet Halley
July
Shower: Delta Aquariids
Active: 12 July – 23 August
Peak: around 30 July
Rate: up to 25 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation Aquarius
Origin: Comet 96P/Machholz
July
Shower: Alpha Capricornids
Active: 3 July – 15 August
Peak: around 30 July
Rate: up to 5 meteors per hour, often bright fireballs
Radiant: Constellation Capricornus
Origin: Comet 169P/NEAT
August
Shower: Perseids
Active: 17 July-24 August
Peak activity: 12-13 August
Rate: up to 100 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation Perseus
Origin: Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle
October
Shower: Draconids
Active: 6 – 10 October
Peak: 8 October
Rate: up to 10 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation Draco
Origin: Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner
October
Shower: Orionids
Active: 2 Oct – 7 Nov
Peak activity: 21 Oct
Rate: 20-30, with up to 70 meteors per hour in exceptional years
Radiant: Constellation Orion
Origin: Halley’s Comet
October-November
Shower: Taurids
Active: 10 Oct – 10 Dec
Peak activity: 5 Nov (Southern Taurids) and 12 Nov (Northern Taurids)
Rate: 10 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation TaurusOrigin: Comet 2P/Encke
November
Shower: Leonids
Active: 3 November to 2 December
Peak activity: 17 November
Rate: up to 15 meteors an hour
Radiant: Constellation Leo
Origin: Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle
December
Shower: Geminids
Active: 4–17 December
Peak activity: 14 December
Rate: up to 160 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation of Gemini
Origin: potentially from a catastrophic breakup of a comet that left behind the asteroids (3200) Phaethon, 1999 YC and 2005 UD.
December
Shower: Ursids
Active: 17–26 December
Peak activity 22 December
Rate: up to 10 meteors per hour
Radiant: Close to the star Kochub in Ursa Minor
Origin: Comet 8P/Tuttle
All graphics by Astronomy Now/Greg Smye-Rumsby.