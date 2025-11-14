Meteor shower calendar

14 November 2025 Emily Baldwin-Fiebrich

There are many meteor showers throughout the year. Here are the most prominent.

For a beginner’s guide on meteors – what they are, where they come from, and how best to observe them – start with our ‘How to observe meteors guide.

The Quadrantid meteor shower radiant lies in northern Boötes.

January
Shower: Quadrantids
Active: 26 Dec –12 Jan
Peak activity: 4 Jan
Rate: up to 120 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation Bootes
Origin: Minor planet 2003 EH1 (a possible extinct comet)

April
Shower: Lyrids
Active: 16-25 April
Peak activity: 22 April
Rate: ~10 meteors per hour
Radiant: Just inside the constellation of Hercules, near bright star Vega in Lyra
Origin: Comet C/1861 GI Thatcher

The radiant of the Lyrid meteor shower lies in eastern Hercules, south-west of brilliant Vega.

May
Shower: Eta Aquariids
Active: 19 April-28 May
Peak activity: 5 May
Rate: up to 50 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation Aquarius
Origin: Comet Halley

July
Shower: Delta Aquariids
Active: 12 July – 23 August
Peak: around 30 July
Rate: up to 25 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation Aquarius
Origin: Comet 96P/Machholz

Labelled graphic of the night sky showing the constellations around the radiant of the Perseid meteor shower.
The Perseids in August usually provide the best meteor shower of the year. 

July
Shower: Alpha Capricornids
Active: 3 July – 15 August
Peak: around 30 July
Rate: up to 5 meteors per hour, often bright fireballs
Radiant: Constellation Capricornus
Origin: Comet 169P/NEAT

August
Shower: Perseids
Active: 17 July-24 August
Peak activity: 12-13 August
Rate: up to 100 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation Perseus
Origin: Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle

Look towards familiar Orion to catch some Orionid meteors in October. 

October
Shower: Draconids
Active: 6 – 10 October
Peak: 8 October
Rate: up to 10 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation Draco
Origin: Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner

October
Shower: Orionids
Active: 2 Oct – 7 Nov
Peak activity: 21 Oct
Rate: 20-30, with up to 70 meteors per hour in exceptional years
Radiant: Constellation Orion
Origin: Halley’s Comet

Look for Leonids in the constellation of Leo in mid-November. 

October-November
Shower: Taurids
Active: 10 Oct – 10 Dec
Peak activity: 5 Nov (Southern Taurids) and 12 Nov (Northern Taurids)
Rate: 10 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation TaurusOrigin: Comet 2P/Encke

November
Shower: Leonids
Active: 3 November to 2 December
Peak activity: 17 November
Rate: up to 15 meteors an hour
Radiant: Constellation Leo
Origin: Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle

The radiant of the Geminid Meteor Shower is close to the bright star Castor. 

December
Shower: Geminids
Active: 4–17 December
Peak activity: 14 December
Rate: up to 160 meteors per hour
Radiant: Constellation of Gemini
Origin: potentially from a catastrophic breakup of a comet that left behind the asteroids (3200) Phaethon, 1999 YC and 2005 UD.

December
Shower: Ursids
Active: 17–26 December
Peak activity 22 December
Rate: up to 10 meteors per hour
Radiant: Close to the star Kochub in Ursa Minor
Origin: Comet 8P/Tuttle

All graphics by Astronomy Now/Greg Smye-Rumsby.

