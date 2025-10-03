See Titan’s shadow transit Saturn – next chance 2038!

by Mark Armstrong

On 6 October the shadow of Titan, Saturn’s giant moon, can be seen crossing Saturn’s creamy cloud tops. This shadow transit event starts at 04:18 UT, favouring the US.

Titan is also in transit, starting its journey a few hours ahead of its large, jet-black shadow. An eight-inch (200 mm) telescope can resolve Titan and its shadow.

Such events involving Saturn’s moons only occur every 15 years or so, when Saturn’s rings are close to edge-on from our viewpoint, and when Earth and the Sun are aligned with Saturn’s equatorial plane. Titan orbits Saturn once every almost 16 Earth days, but capturing its transit together with its shadow is extremely rare due to the precise geometry needed between Saturn, its rings, Titan, and our viewpoint from Earth.

The event of 6 October is the last occurrence in this year’s series, with the next set starting in August 2038. As such, shadow transits of Titan are highly prized by amateurs observers and imagers, so let’s hope for clear skies!

If you capture this event on camera, we’d love to showcase your images. Email us at gallery2025 @ astronomynow . com