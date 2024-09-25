NGC 7479: Pegasus’ superb barred spiral galaxy

25 September 2024 Mark Armstrong
NGC 7479 is a picturesque, face-on barred-spiral. Image: Bob Fera.

Mighty Pegasus looms large on late September and October nights, being rightly famous for its ‘Great Square’ that straddles  the southern meridian at around midnight BST in late September. NGC 7479 (Caldwell 44), popularly named the ‘Propeller Galaxy’, is easy to locate, located just 3° south of Markab (alpha Pegasi), the star at the south-west (lower-right) corner of the Square. In late September from London, NGC 7479 transits the southern meridian (culminates) some 50° high at about 11.45pm BST. Unfortunately, it’s out of reach of 10 x 50 binoculars.

Hubble Space Telescope’s splendid take on the Propellar Galaxy. Image: ESA/Hubble & NASA.

NGC 7479 is magnitude +11 object that spans 4.1’ x 3.2’ to its fullest extent and appears with a face-on orientation to our line-of-sight. It’s a challenging galaxy to observe through a small telescope, though a bright core should be seen through an 80mm (~3-inch) telescope, while a 100-150mm (4- to 6-inch) ‘scope show its pronounced bar surrounded by a 3’ x 2’ halo orientated north to south. 

On a transparent and steady night some subtle mottling can be eked out, though you’ll need an aperture in the 300mm (12-inch) class to catch a glimpse of the central bar.

Imagers commonly produce superb images showing two major spiral arms sprouting from a north–south orientated bar; one extends north-eastwards and the other south-westwards and eventually they curve around to the south and north of the bar, respectively.

NGC 7479 lies just south of the Great Square of Pegasus. AN graphic by Greg Smye-Rumsby.

 

Related Articles

Observing

See planet Uranus at its best in the autumn sky

8 October 2016 Ade Ashford

Have you ever seen Uranus with the naked eye? If not, moonless nights in October offer ideal conditions to test your visual acuity and sky clarity. Uranus reaches opposition on 15 October and attains a respectable altitude in the southern sky as seen from the British Isles. Here is our guide to tracking down the seventh planet from the Sun.