Giant moon Titan occulted by Saturn

6 August 2024 Mark Armstrong

On 9 August Saturn’s rings are tilted by 2.6°, a shallow enough angle to allow Titan to move behind Saturn at about 4.45am BST.

Presently, there are a number of events taking place involving Saturn’s moons. Saturn’s moons revolve in the plane of Saturn’s equator, so the outline of their orbits matches that of the ring system. This means when the rings are closed up sufficiently we can see Saturn’s moons undergoing ‘Galilean-type’ phenomena. 

The easiest events to observe are those of Titan, Saturn’s giant moon that’s the second largest natural satellite in the Solar System, and Rhea, the tenth-magnitude second Moon. A few events involving Titan have already taken place this year, though, sadly, none were visible from the UK. There is one to aim for during August.

On the morning of 9 August (8th/9th), Titan moves behind Saturn’s preceding limb at 4.45am BST (03:45 to 06:25 UT). Saturn is well placed in the south-southwest, though pre-dawn twilight is gathering. A small telescope is your best bet to observe this occultation.

On 1 August at 07:20 UT Titan was in transit across the face of Saturn, close to the planet’s southern limb. Also seen is the tiny black shadow of moon Dione, and another moon, Tethys, off Saturn’s eastern (following limb). Image: Eric Sussenbach.

