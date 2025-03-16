A bigger and better helicopter to Mars

Ingenuity, the little helicopter that could, has undeniably proven that a helicopter can operate on another planet. Over the course of 72 flights, this resilient little quadcopter captured the imagination of space exploration enthusiasts worldwide. However, despite its impressive achievements, Ingenuity faced several limitations, prompting NASA researchers to envision something even more advanced. At the recent Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (March 10–14) in The Woodlands, Texas, two papers led by Pascal Lee from NASA Ames and Derric Loya from the SETI Institute and Colorado Mesa University outlined the concept of an innovative helicopter known as Nighthawk.

Among the many intriguing locations on Mars, one stands out to dedicated Mars enthusiasts: Noctis Labyrinthus—the Labyrinth of the Night. Dr. Lee, who also serves as the Founder of the Mars Institute (a non-profit committed to Red Planet research), is particularly fascinated by this region. Located between Valles Marineris to the east and Tharsis, a massive shield volcano, to the west, Noctis Labyrinthus holds significant scientific interest. One specific site within this area, Noctis Landing, situated in the eastern part of the labyrinth, has been frequently proposed as a potential landing site for future human missions.

Enter the NASA Mars Chopper—a stand-alone, SUV-sized drone designed to carry a science payload of up to 5 kg while covering distances of up to 3 km per day. This ambitious design aligns seamlessly with the science objectives for Nighthawk, which aims to carry a 3 kg payload comprising a color camera, a near-infrared camera, and a neutron counter capable of detecting water. During its primary mission, Nighthawk is expected to traverse approximately 300 km, searching for signs of potential water deposits and examining the geological evolution of the area. One point of particular interest is a light tone deposit (LTD) near the Relict Glacier, which may contain substantial water reserves closer to the equator than previously discovered deposits near the poles.

While numerous missions are being planned for the Mars Chopper, Nighthawk’s proposal stands out as a well-developed and carefully considered plan, backed by one of NASA’s leading Mars scientists. Although there is no official timeline for the completion of the new Mars Chopper, continued progress in its development will likely inspire mission planners to explore the potential of concepts like Nighthawk, mapping out the first journeys of this formidable Martian drone.