Discover the many fascinating moons of our Solar System

In an age where space exploration often feels reserved for scientists and astronauts, National Geographics The Atlas of Moons seeks to bridge the gap between complex astronomical data and public curiosity. Released in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo landing, this interactive experience brings the solar system’s moons to life, inviting anyone with an internet connection to explore these celestial bodies up close.

While our own moon remains an enduring symbol of human achievement, the project shifts focus to the sheer diversity of moons scattered throughout the solar system. Nearly 200 moons are depicted, each orbit simulated and visualized as a 3-D globe. This approach not only showcases their unique characteristics but also emphasizes how each moon is an exotic world in its own right.

One of the biggest challenges was adapting traditional flat maps of moons—previously compiled in the Space Atlas by Matthew W. Chwastyk—into interactive 3-D models. This transformation required a blend of old-school cartography techniques with cutting-edge web technology. Balancing scientific accuracy with user-friendly design was key, especially given the wide range of orbital behaviours and distances.

Unlike conventional databases bogged down by technical jargon, The Atlas of Moons prioritizes simplicity without sacrificing depth. It is designed to be scrollable and skimmable, presenting a linear storytelling experience. Yet, it doesn’t shy away from offering deeper dives through clickable tags and interactive elements, catering to both casual explorers and space enthusiasts seeking detailed insights.

By eliminating complex menus and opting for intuitive navigation, the creators ensured that users can explore the moons in multiple ways—either following the linear path or delving into specific scientific themes. The result is an educational tool that doesn’t feel like one, blending discovery with a sense of wonder while paying homage to the achievements that made lunar exploration possible.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/graphics/the-atlas-of-moons