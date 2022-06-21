Observe the best of Ophiuchus’ splendid bunch of Messier globular clusters

It’s exciting to observing the multitude of bright globular clusters, incredibly dense balls of stars that provide striking viewing with even a modest optical aid, that are on show at this time of the year. The largely southern constellation of Ophiuchus can make a good claim to the title of ‘land of the globulars’, hosting as it does seven, big and bright clusters adorned with the coveted Messier designation.

Luckily for observers at mid-northern latitude, the majority of observers rate the most northerly lying M10 (NGC 6254) and M12 (6218) as the best of the bunch (M14, lying to their east, has a similar declination), the pair lying just three degrees apart and visible in the same 10 × 50 binocular field of view. Both globulars are among the finest to be seen in the entire sky, with small- to medium-aperture telescopes yielding splendid views.

How to observe

Around late June, both globular clusters have risen sufficiently high in the south-south-east to be observed by about 11pm BST. M10, the more southerly of the pair is marginally the brighter (magnitude +6.6) and larger (~15 arcminutes) of the two; sweep with 10 × 50s about 10 degrees east of a pair of third-magnitude stars called Yed Prior (delta [δ] Oph) and Yed Posterior (epsilon [ε] Oph) to see M10’s faint smudge.

M10 is a moderately concentrated globular (class XII), for which a modest 80mm (~three inches) refractor will start to pick out (resolve) the outlying individual stars, with full resolution to the core achieved by a 130mm (~five inches) telescope.

M12 is located just over three degrees to the north-west, about a third of the way along an imaginary line strung between M10 and magnitude +3.8 lambda (λ) Oph. It too is easily visible as a nebulous patch in binoculars, glowing at magnitude +6.8. Through a telescope, it’s easy to see M12’s much looser nature (class IX); if you can observe it through a 100mm (four-inch) telescope, then most of its stars should be resolved.