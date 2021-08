The powerful HiRISE camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter provides a spectacular look into Jiji Crater on Mars, where erosion has carved buttes and stair-like layers similar in appearance to formations found in several other craters in the Arabia Terra and Meridiani Planum regions. The similarities indicate the same process at work over a large area across geologic time scales.

Here is a wider-angle view that puts the above image in context: