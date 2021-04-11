NASA delays Mars helicopter flight to troubleshoot test glitch

News release from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory

11 April 2021 Astronomy Now

The Mars Ingenuity helicopter, undergoing pre-flight tests after release from the Perseverance rover. Its initial test flight, originally planned for 11 April, has been delayed at least three days to troubleshoot a glitch. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Based on data from the Ingenuity Mars helicopter that arrived late Friday night, NASA has chosen to reschedule the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s first experimental flight to no earlier than April 14.

During a high-speed spin test of the rotors on Friday, the command sequence controlling the test ended early due to a “watchdog” timer expiration. This occurred as it was trying to transition the flight computer from ‘Pre-Flight’ to ‘Flight’ mode. The helicopter is safe and healthy and communicated its full telemetry set to Earth.

The watchdog timer oversees the command sequence and alerts the system to any potential issues. It helps the system stay safe by not proceeding if an issue is observed and worked as planned.

The helicopter team is reviewing telemetry to diagnose and understand the issue. Following that, they will reschedule the full-speed test.

