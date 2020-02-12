Hubble captures captivating view of spiral galaxy’s picturesque ‘open arms’

12 February 2020 Astronomy Now

Spiral galaxies make up about 70 percent of all observed galaxies, some with large central bulges and tightly wound spiral arms like a fast-spinning ice skater, some with more wide-open arms and smaller bulges and some in various in-between states. NGC 2008, seen here in an image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, is an Sc galaxy, with S signifying its spiral form and c indicating a small central bulge. The galaxy, located about 425 million miles from Earth in the constellation Pictor, was discovered in 1834 by astronomer John Herschel.

NGC 2008. Image: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Bellini

