Transition from red giant to white dwarf interrupted in unusual binary system

5 February 2020 Astronomy Now

Using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array, astronomers have found a binary star system in which the larger star’s transition from red giant to white dwarf was interrupted by a smaller companion star. Image: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), Olofsson et al. Acknowledgement: Robert Cumming

As stars like the sun burn up the last of their hydrogen fuel, they can expand to become red giants before losing their outer layers and leaving behind a compact, slowly cooling core known as a white dwarf. Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array, or ALMA, have found a binary star system where that process has been interrupted, creating an unusual cloud that sheds light on the transition from red giant to white dwarf.

“The star system HD101584 is special in the sense that this ‘death process’ was terminated prematurely and dramatically as a nearby low-mass companion star was engulfed by the giant,” said Hans Olofsson of the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, lead author of a paper published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Located in the southern constellation Centaurus, HD101584 is made up of a star that expanded to red giant stage, swallowing up a lower mass companion. The smaller star then spiralled inward. While it did not collide with the larger star’s core, it triggered an outburst that blasted through material ejected earlier, leaving the larger star’s core exposed amid scattered gas layers.

The result is a spectacular structure that resembles interlocking smoke rings.

“Currently, we can describe the death processes common to many Sun-like stars, but we cannot explain why or exactly how they happen,” said Sofia Ramstedt of Uppsala University in Sweden, co-author of a paper published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

“HD101584 gives us important clues to solve this puzzle since it is currently in a short transitional phase between better studied evolutionary stages. With detailed images of the environment of HD101584 we can make the connection between the giant star it was before, and the stellar remnant it will soon become.”

Related Articles

News

Planet-devouring star reveals possible limestone debris: fossil marine life?

14 June 2016 Astronomy Now

A group of researchers using the W. M. Keck Observatory have discovered a planet-like body that may have been encrusted in limestone and is having its surface layers devoured by its deceased host star. The team found that the rocky material being accreted by the star could be comprised of minerals that are typically associated with marine life processes here on Earth.

News

Astronomers discover white dwarf with an oxygen atmosphere

3 April 2016 Astronomy Now

Researchers have discovered a white dwarf star with an atmosphere dominated by oxygen — a type of white dwarf that has been theorised to exist but not identified to date. The finding could challenge the textbook wisdom of single stellar evolution, and provide a critical link to some types of supernovae discovered over the past decade.