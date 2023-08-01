JunoCam images and expert ‘citizen-scientist’ processing provides stunning portrait of Jupiter and three of its Galilean moons

A colourful family portrait combining images of Jupiter and three of its Galilean moons – Ganymede, Europa and Io – as seen by NASA’s Juno orbiter. The images were captured by the spacecraft’s public-domain JunoCam instrument and processed by two “citizen scientists.” Kevin Gill produced the images of Jupiter (far right), Ganymede (far left) and its icy neighbour Europa while Thomas Thomopoulos processed an image of volcanic Io. Launched in August 2011, Juno has been orbiting Jupiter since July 2016. Data collected by the JunoCam imager is available to the public for processing and sharing.