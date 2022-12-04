Uranus occulted by the Moon

4 December 2022 Mark Armstrong
Uranus is occulted by the Moon across the UK on the early-evening of 5 December.

A pretty rare observational event visible across the whole of the UK, a planet occulted by the Moon, occurs on the early-evening of 5 December when the Moon moves over Uranus, the ice-giant seventh planet. This will be Uranus’ second occultation event visible from the UK this year, following September’s episode.

Uranus, shining at magnitude +5.7, is currently well-placed in the evening sky among the stars of Aries (1.5° south-south-east of magnitude +5.3 pi Arietis), having been at its opposition best just last month. 

The good news is that a humble pair of 10 x 50 binoculars is all that’s required to view this exciting occultation, with Uranus’ disappearance and reappearance observable with the Moon at a comfortable altitude. 

Uranus moves behind the dark limb of a 94.3-per cent-illuminated waxing gibbous Moon at 4.45pm GMT from London, 4.49pm in Birmingham, 4.52pm in Manchester and 4.59pm from Edinburgh. Uranus and the Moon are rising in the eastern sky and lay around 20 degrees high at occultation time. 

The Moon reappears at the Moon’s bright limb at about 5.20pm and 5.22pm from London and Edinburgh, respectively. 

Why not spend some time observing Uranus after the occultation is over? It’s observing circumstances from UK shores are improving year-on-year as it appears higher in the northern sky. With its declination now a favourable 16 degrees north for observers from mid-northern latitudes, Uranus climbs to a pleasing altitude of 50 degrees or so when it culminates (crosses the southern meridian at its peak altitude) at about 10pm GMT.

Uranus is an easy capture through a pair of 10 x 50 binoculars, while a telescope in the 80–100mm (~three- to four-inch) aperture class, giving a magnification of at least 100x, can show its 3.7-arcsecond-diameter blue-green disc.

Related Articles

Observing

See the Moon hide planet Neptune on 15 September

14 September 2016 Ade Ashford

Observers up for an extreme observing challenge may care to make an attempt at viewing the almost full Moon pass in front of planet Neptune soon after 8pm BST on Thursday, 15 September. The planet’s disappearance occurs at a low altitude in twilight for the British Isles, but can also be seen from a large swathe of Europe and western Russia.

News

Zircon study questions dates for cataclysms on early Moon and Earth

18 October 2015 Astronomy Now

Phenomenally durable crystals called zircons are used to date some of the earliest and most dramatic cataclysms of the solar system, such as the late heavy bombardment that created hellish surface conditions on the young Earth and Moon about 4 billion years ago. Now a study of zircons from a gigantic meteorite impact in South Africa casts doubt on the methods used to date lunar impacts.