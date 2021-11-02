Hubble Space Telescope in ‘safe mode’ – engineers troubleshooting

2 November 2021 Astronomy Now

A cut-away view of the Hubble Space Telescope showing its instruments grouped behind the primary mirror. A glitch in the system that synchronises commands and data to and from the instruments has put the telescope in protective ‘safe mode’ while engineers troubleshoot the problem. Image: NASA

Engineers are troubleshooting a timing issue in the electronics of the Hubble Space Telescope that has twice triggered protective “safe mode” software. While the rest of the telescope’s systems are operating normally, science operations have been suspended pending resolution of the problem.

The issue first cropped up on 23 October when Hubble’s science instruments downlinked error codes indicating a synchronisation problem preventing the correct responses to commands and requests for data. Engineers reset the instruments and science observations resumed on 24 October.

But the next day, the instruments again issued error codes indicating multiple instances of lost synchronisation. Again, the error codes triggered safe mode, a sort of electronic hibernation designed to keep the observatory safe while engineers work to figure out what’s causing the problem.

“Mission team members are evaluating spacecraft data and system diagrams to better understand the synchronisation issue and how to address it,” NASA said in a 1 November statement. “They also are developing and testing procedures to collect additional data from the spacecraft. These activities are expected to take at least one week.”

The glitch is another reminder that Hubble, now in its 31st year of service, is living on borrowed time 12 years after a fifth and final space shuttle servicing mission in 2009. While it has remained remarkably healthy since then, ageing components are expected to slowly but surely take their toll.

Most recently, engineers needed weeks to resolve a problem with the telescope’s payload computer, eventually switching over to backup components in July to return the observatory to normal operation.

Related Articles

Picture This

A deep look back in cosmic time courtesy of Hubble

26 September 2018 Astronomy Now

Among the Hubble Space Telescope’s most iconic images are jaw-dropping “deep field” views of the universe, images showing thousands of galaxies strewn across time and space that illustrate the rapid evolution of the cosmos in the wake of the Big Bang birth of time and space. This “eXtreme Deep Field” view is no exception.

Picture This

Hubble sees starburst in the maelstrom of a galactic merger

1 February 2016 Astronomy Now

This Hubble image is of the peculiar galaxy NGC 1487, lying about 30 million light-years away. We are witnessing the possible merger of several dwarf galaxies into a new single galaxy. Its appearance is dominated by large areas of bright blue stars, illuminating the patches of gas that gave them life. This burst of star formation may well have been triggered by the merger.

News

Hubble observes chaotic dance of Pluto’s moons

4 June 2015 Astronomy Now

A comprehensive analysis of all available Hubble Space Telescope data shows that two of Pluto’s moons, Nix and Hydra, are wobbling unpredictably. Scientists believe the other two small moons, Kerberos and Styx, are likely in a similar situation, pending further study.