Fisheye lens on space station captures vast panorama

Astronaut Andrew Morgan, floating in the multi-window cupola compartment aboard the International Space Station, used a 16mm fisheye lens to capture a wide-angle view of Africa, the Middle East and the Levant, showing the deep blue of the Mediterranean Sea, the verdant Nile River and delta, the Gulf of Suez, Israel and the Dead Sea, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. While such wide-angle views from the station are more of an exception than a rule, they allow for unique views like this one, encompassing landscapes on two continents. Morgan snapped the picture on 18 August 2019.
Related Articles
See the International Space Station over the UK
4 June 2016 Ade Ashford
In recent nights, observers in the UK and Western Europe have seen the International Space Station (ISS) as a bright naked-eye ‘star’ moving slowly across the sky from west to east. On Thursday, 9 June, London is favoured for some close approaches of the ISS to the Moon, Jupiter and Saturn. If you see the Station, spare a thought for Tim Peake and the Expedition 47 crew on board!
Seeing beyond the horizon of a space-warping pulsar
15 December 2019 Astronomy Now
Watch the International Space Station pass overhead from the UK
31 January 2019 Ade Ashford
Have you ever seen the International Space Station (ISS)? It’s capable of exceeding Venus at its brightest and visible for up to 7 minutes as it crawls across the sky in an arc from west to east. Find out when and where to see some favourable passes of this 450-tonne, 109-metre-long spacecraft over the British Isles and Western Europe this week.