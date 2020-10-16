Red supergiant Betelgeuse not so bright, not so giant, not so far away

16 October 2020 Astronomy Now

The red supergiant Betelgeuse. Image: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/E. O’Gorman/P. Kervella

The red supergiant Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion may not be quite as large or far away as previously thought, new research suggests, but it’s still a prime candidate to end its life in a supernova blast as it burns up the last of its nuclear fuel in the (astronomically speaking) not-too-distant future.

Speculation about just when that fiery blast might be expected ramped up in the wake of the star’s pronounced dimming over the past year. But extensive observations suggest a different explanation: most of that dimming was caused by a huge cloud of dusty debris thrown off by the bloated star along the line of sight to Earth.

A second, less intense episode likely was triggered by pressure waves driving pulsations in the giant star.

“It’s normally one of the brightest stars in the sky, but we’ve observed two drops in the brightness of Betelgeuse since late 2019,” said Meridith Joyce of The Australian National University. “This prompted speculation it could be about to explode. But our study offers a different explanation.

“We know the first dimming event involved a dust cloud. We found the second smaller event was likely due to the pulsations of the star.”

Using hydrodynamic and seismic modelling, the research team “confirmed that pressure waves – essentially, sound waves — were the cause of Betelgeuse’s pulsation,” said Shing-Chi Leung of The University of Tokyo.

The research, published in The Astrophysical Journal, indicates Betelgeuse is “burning helium in its core at the moment, which means it’s nowhere near exploding,” Joyce said. “We could be looking at around 100,000 years before an explosion happens.”

Based on analysis of the pressure waves and their periods, the study indicates Betelgeuse is not quite as large as previously thought. If placed in the centre of Earth’s solar system, the star’s radius would extend about two thirds of the way to Jupiter, not all the way.

Based on those calculations, the researchers conclude Betelgeuse is about 530 light years from Earth, not the 700 light years of earlier estimates. The good news is, that’s still too far from Earth to pose a threat whenever the star finally does, in fact, blow up.

Related Articles

Picture This

See the sharpest-ever view of giant Betelgeuse

30 June 2017 Astronomy Now

This orange blob shows the nearby star Betelgeuse, as seen by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array. This is the first time that ALMA has ever observed the surface of a star and this first attempt has resulted in the highest-resolution image of Betelgeuse available.

Picture This

Hubble’s blue bubble in Carina

22 February 2016 Astronomy Now

At the centre of this beautiful NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image is a Wolf–Rayet star known as WR 31a, located about 30,000 light-years away in the southern constellation of Carina. The distinctive blue bubble is a Wolf–Rayet nebula — an interstellar cloud of dust, hydrogen, helium and other gases expanding at a rate of around 137,000 miles per hour.

Picture This

A death star’s ghostly glow

28 October 2016 Astronomy Now

The eerie glow of a dead star, which exploded long ago as a supernova, reveals itself in this NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of the Crab Nebula in the constellation of Taurus. But don’t be fooled. The ghoulish-looking object still has a pulse. Buried at its centre is the star’s telltale heart — a neutron star which beats with rhythmic precision.