24 days of cosmic wonder 1 December 2025 Emily Baldwin-Fiebrich Enjoy 24 festive astronomical images this month! Christmas tree cluster Sparkling star cluster Outer Solar System Snowperson Stellar snow angel Martian winter wonderland Snowflake in a Christmas tree Dickens Crater Christmas tree cluster Snow-filled crater Holiday ribbons Saturnian snowperson Holiday wreath Icy mountain peaks Holiday fireworks Cosmic bauble Starlit mountaintop Angel and heart Earth wrapped in aurora Swirling ribbons Glitterball of stars Cosmic wreath Christmas tree lights Christmas cracker Christmas launch ‘candles’ Click to explore full-screen and for a brief description.