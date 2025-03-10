Get ready for the Solar Eclipse

On the morning of March 29, residents across the UK will have the chance to witness a partial solar eclipse—provided the weather cooperates. While this event doesn’t carry the breathtaking drama of a total solar eclipse, it’s still a rare and exciting opportunity to see the Moon partially cover the Sun from home soil. It’s not often that observers in the UK get to witness an eclipse of the Sun, so this occasion is definitely worth marking on your calendar. In fact, the last total solar eclipse visible from the UK took place on August 11, 1999—over 25 years ago. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long!

This particular eclipse is classified as a deep partial eclipse, with the Moon covering around 93% of the Sun’s diameter at the point of maximum eclipse. From the UK, the best possible view will show approximately 52.4% of the Sun’s photosphere being obscured. Though not as visually striking as a total eclipse, it still promises to be a remarkable sight for those lucky enough to catch it.

The partial eclipse will unfold over several hours, beginning at 08:50 GMT and concluding at 12:43 GMT. The peak of the eclipse will occur at 10:48 GMT, offering the most impressive view of the Moon’s shadow slicing through the Sun’s light. Among UK locations, Belfast will experience the most substantial eclipse coverage. In Belfast, the event will last from approximately 10:03 to 12:03 GMT, with the peak happening at 11:02:32 GMT, when 52.4% of the Sun will be hidden by the Moon.

Observers throughout the UK should be prepared to set up their viewing equipment well before 10 am to ensure they don’t miss the early stages of the eclipse. In Cardiff, the partial eclipse will commence at 11:02 am and reach its maximum coverage of 46.5% at 12:00 pm. Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, the eclipse will begin at 10:08 am, with a peak coverage of 50.8% occurring at 11:07 am. The difference in timing and coverage highlights the importance of knowing your local timings to catch the best possible view.

It is essential to remember that, unlike during the totality phase of a total solar eclipse, you should never look directly at the Sun during this partial eclipse. Doing so can cause severe and permanent eye damage. The safest way to observe the eclipse is by projecting the Sun’s image onto a piece of white card using binoculars or a small telescope. This simple yet effective method allows you to view the progression of the eclipse safely, without risking your eyesight.

As long as the skies are clear, this partial solar eclipse will be a fantastic opportunity for skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts to witness a celestial event from their own backyards. Make sure to prepare ahead of time, and most importantly—stay safe while observing!