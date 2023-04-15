Webb takes a “deep field” look at the Pandora Cluster, a vast galactic smash up

When it comes to cosmic collisions, it’s hard to beat the Pandora Cluster (Abell 2744), where multiple galaxy groups are in the process of merging into a single mega cluster. The core region of Abell 2744 (visible at left in the James Webb Space Telescope image below) was extensively studied by the Hubble Space Telescope, revealing widespread gravitational lensing in which the mass of foreground galaxies magnifies the light of galaxies in the far background. Astronomers using Webb have now stitched together four images to form a panorama of the region revealing more than 50,000 sources of near-infrared light. “When the images of Pandora’s Cluster first came in from Webb, we were honestly a little star struck,” said co-principal investigator Rachel Bezanson of the University of Pittsburgh. “There was so much detail in the foreground cluster and so many distant lensed galaxies, I found myself getting lost in the image. Webb exceeded our expectations.”
Related Articles
Webb reveals new details – and new questions – about the Cas A supernova remnant
Is Earthly life premature from a cosmic perspective?
The universe is 13.8 billion years old, while our planet formed just 4.5 billion years ago. Some scientists think this time gap means that life on other planets could be billions of years older than ours. However, new theoretical work suggests that present-day life is actually premature from a cosmic perspective.
Hubble survey reveals early galaxies were more efficient at making stars
A study just published by University of Texas at Austin assistant professor Steven Finkelstein and colleagues reveals that galaxies were more efficient at making stars when the universe was younger. The announcement explains the team’s discovery that there are a lot more bright, highly star-forming galaxies in the early universe than scientists previously thought.