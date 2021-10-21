Mars rover captures sharp view of Jezero Crater in stunning mosaic

21 October 2021 Astronomy Now

The Perseverance Mars rover, after collecting and storing two samples of martian rock and soil from the floor of Jezero Crater, paused 12 September to capture a panoramic view looking toward the South Séítah geologic unit. Made up of 84 enhanced-colour images, the mosaic shows the remnants of an ancient delta formation at top left, where water once flowed into Jezero forming a large lake that may have hosted microbial life. Near the top of the image at far right is the path Perseverance took to reach the photo-shoot location. The imagery was captured by the Mastcam-Z camera, provided by Arizona State University, while the rover was parked on elevated terrain. Click twice on the image below to zoom into the mosaic.

Part of an 84-image mosaic shows a view across the floor of Jezero Crater. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

 

