Nova outburst in Centaurus

24 September 2025 Emily Baldwin-Fiebrich

by Mark Armstrong

There’s a ‘new’ star in the constellation of Centaurus. A nova dramatically appeared on 22 September, discovered by John Seach of Grafton, Australia.

Credit: Ernesto Guido, Marco Rocchetto and Luca Izzo

The nova is easy to find, located just 1.5 degrees north of brilliant alpha Centauri (R.A. 14h 37m 22s and declination –58° 47′ 40”), and initial reports have it at magnitude +5.8, just visible with the naked eye.

Novae are short-lived outbursts from binary star systems in which gas piles up onto a white dwarf from a companion star, igniting a thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf.

Centaurus is well placed in the south-western sky at nightfall from equatorial regions and farther south. Typically, novae brighten in the first few days, so observations are strongly encouraged.

Share your images with us via gallery2025 @ astronomynow . com 