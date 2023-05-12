Jammed radar boom on Jupiter-bound Juice probe finally freed

12 May 2023 Astronomy Now
A graph showing the Juice probe’s wobbles after a non-explosive actuator – NEA 6 – was fired in a bid to jar loose the jammed RIME radar antenna boom. The trace shows the resulting back-and-forth oscillations as the boom rotated open and locked in place, followed by a brief spike when the spacecraft’s orientation control system restarted. Image: ESA

After three weeks of intense analysis and troubleshooting, European Space Agency flight controllers have finally succeeded in freeing a jammed 16-metre (52-foot) boom critical to the Jupiter-bound Juice probe’s ice-penetrating radar instrument.

The Jupiter Icy Moons mission – Juice – was launched on 14 April atop an Ariane 5 rocket. On its way to the first of several gravity assist flybys, the spacecraft successfully deployed its over-size solar arrays and a 10.6-metre (35-foot) magnetometer boom.

But a long antenna boom needed by the Radar for Icy Moons Exploration, or RIME, instrument, designed to peer beneath the frozen crusts of Ganymede, Callisto and Europa, failed to unfurl when first commanded, raising concerns a major element of the long-awaited mission could be in jeopardy.

Engineers at ESA’s mission control center in Darmstadt, Germany, concluded the jammed boom was being held by a small pin. They attempted to shift the pin slightly by re-orienting the spacecraft so the mechanism could warm in the sun. They also fired thrusters to rock the probe back to add a bit of force. Engineers noted increased movement, but the boom remained held in place.

On 12 May, commands were sent to fire a non-explosive actuator, or NEA, located near the jammed bracket assembly. The resulting shake apparently moved the pin by a few millimetres, just enough to allow the antenna boom to unfold and lock in place.

“The Flight Control Team then commanded the release of the final remaining part of the RIME antenna boom, which extends in the opposite direction,” ESA tweeted. “Confirmation of a successful deployment arrived shortly after.”

The news prompted widespread relief among Juice scientists and engineers, along with a bit of now-relaxed tweeting.

“We thought about celebrating with a rhyme, but it’s Friday evening, who’s got the time?” the operations team tweeted. Added Daniel Scuka, a control center communications officer: “T’was happy hour time, so having a little juice – when I heard the good news that rime was loose!”

Good news indeed.

Related Articles

News

Scientists solve age-old planetary ring riddle

6 August 2015 Astronomy Now

An international team of scientists has solved an age-old scientific riddle by discovering that planetary rings, such as those orbiting Saturn, have a universally similar particle distribution. The study also suggests that Saturn’s rings are essentially in a steady state that does not depend on their history.

News

Kepler-223 star system has four mini-Neptunes in synchronised orbits

12 May 2016 Astronomy Now

A four-planet system orbiting the star Kepler-223 in the constellation Cygnus is actually a rarity: Its planets, all miniature Neptunes nestled close to the star, are orbiting in a unique resonance that has been locked in for billions of years. For every three orbits of the outermost planet, the second orbits four times, the third six times and the innermost eight times.

Observing

Get ready for October’s pre-dawn Moon and planet show

30 September 2015 Ade Ashford

Now that planet Saturn is effectively lost in the dusk twilight for UK-based observers, you may be wondering what has happened to the other four bright naked-eye planets. Far from disappearing, they have just transferred to the morning sky. From 8—11 October, the waning crescent Moon acts as a guide to Venus, Mars, Jupiter then Mercury in the eastern dawn sky.