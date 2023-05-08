A spectacular tapestry marks the death throes of a massive star

The Hubble Space Telescope has visited supernova remnant DEM L 190 in the Large Magellanic Cloud several times using different instruments to study the interaction of expanding wisps of gas and dust with the interstellar medium and to pinpoint the source of repeating gamma-ray emissions. This image, captured late last year, combines additional data and uses more powerful image processing to provide a stunning new look at the billowing remnant, revealing a spectacular tapestry marking the site, 160,000 light years away, where a massive star exploded in the distant past.