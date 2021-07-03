Hubble captures a colourful cluster in the Small Magellanic Cloud

With engineers working to restore the Hubble Space Telescope to normal operation after a computer glitch, here’s a reminder of what the observatory has been bringing back to Earth over the past three decades: riveting, razor-sharp views of deep space targets. This image of NGC 330, an open star cluster in the Small Magellanic Cloud, was captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. It incorporates data from two studies, one focused on stellar evolution and the other on how large stars can become before exploding as supernovae. Discovered in 1826 by Scottish astronomer James Dunlop, NGC 330 is about 180,000 light years from Earth in the southern constellation Tucana.