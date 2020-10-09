Hubble captures a barred spiral galaxy aglow with blazing stellar nurseries

The Hubble Space Telescope is working with the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array radio observatory to survey nearby galactic environments to learn more about how they influence the formation of stars and star clusters. One of the galaxies imaged by Hubble for the PHANGS-ALMA survey, the Great Barred Spiral in the constellation Fornax is a prime example, showing off hundreds of infant stars and enormous regions ablaze in blue and orange swirls of gas and dust that will provide the raw material for future generations. Known as NGC 1365, the galaxy is located some 60 million light years from Earth.
