South America’s annular ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse

26 September 2024 Mark Armstrong
This spectacular ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse of the Sun took place on 20 May 2012. Image: Kevin Baird.

On 2 October one of the most spectacular events in nature takes place. A annular eclipse, popularly described as a ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse, is visible along an east-to-west orientated path in the far south of South America, crossing Chile and Argentina. Unlike at a total eclipse of the Sun, the Moon’s shadow stops just short of Earth’s surface, leaving a thin band of the Sun’s blinding photosphere encircling the Moon’s silhouette. 

A large area of South America experiences a partial eclipse. In Buenos Aires, Argentina, 53.3% of the Sun is hidden by the Moon at 5.23pm.

The eclipse takes place between 15:43h and 21:47h UT, with the maximum duration of the annular eclipse lasting seven minutes and 25 seconds. At the western coast of Chile, there’s an annular eclipse of more than 6 minutes at about 5.23pm local time. 

The annular eclipse can be seen along a narrow track denoted by the blue lime. The outermost thick red line marks the northern limit of where the partial eclipse is visible. The territory between that line and the first thinner red line below will witness a partial eclipse, and between the first and second thin lines at least a 20 per cent partial eclipse takes place at the moment of greatest eclipse. Further south on the continent, the lines denote where at least 40, 60 and 80 per cent of the Sun’s surface is hidden by the Moon.

A diminishing magnitude partial eclipse can be seen northwards across South America, with the zone of visibility’s northern extent passing just north of Lima, Chile, and in Brazil between Sao Paulo, which sees an eclipse, and Salvador, north of the line. South of the centre track, the partial phases extend into Antarctica.

More views of the 2012 annular eclipse, shot from Texas, USA. Image: Fabrizio Melandri.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, sees a partial eclipse, with 53.3% of the Sun’s diameter (eclipse magnitude) hidden by the Sun at 5.37pm local time. The Sun sets before the end of the eclipse. In Sao Paulo, Brazil, the Sun is just 15° up at the beginning of the partial eclipse (20.3%) at 4.57pm. Santiago, in Chile, fares better, with the entirety of the eclipse is visible and 54.9% of the Sun hidden at maximum eclipse at 4.25pm  

The annular eclipse on 14 October 2023, shot from Eureka, Nevada, USA. Image: Fabrizio Melandri.

Related Articles

Equipment

StarAid revolution

11 March 2022 Ade Ashford

This year sees the launch of new astrophotographic technologies spearheaded by StarAid, an eyepiece-sized autonomous autoguider, easy polar-alignment tool and platesolver. How does it work? Impressively, writes Ade Ashford.