Hubble provides a stunning view of a tightly packed sea of stars in globular cluster M14

5 July 2023 Astronomy Now

Globular clusters draw gasps of wonder when viewed through even modest telescopes. But the Hubble Space Telescope’s view of Messier 14, combining visible, near infrared and ultraviolet wavelengths, is in a class by itself, a stunning sea of tightly-packed stars that defies the imagination. Discovered by comet-hunter Charles Messier in 1764, M14 features and estimated 150,000 suns located some 29,000 light years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus. It is well positioned for observing in July. Click into the image below for a larger view.

Messier 14, as observed by the Hubble Space Telescope. Image: NASA, ESA, and F. D’Antona (INAF, Osservatorio Astronomico di Roma); Image Processing: Gladys Kober

