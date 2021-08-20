A flawless spiral galaxy in Aries an oasis of light in a spiralling sea of stars

The galaxy NGC 691 in the constellation Aries presents a stunning target for the Hubble Space Telescope, showing off near perfect spiral arms wrapped tightly around a brilliant core. Discovered by William Herschel in November 1786, NGC 691 is about 120 million light years from the Milky Way and measures some 130,000 light years across. A type 1a supernova, a class used as “standard candles” in surveys supporting the discovery of dark energy, was detected in NGC 691 in 2005.
In this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image we see the central Wolf-Rayet star known as Hen 2-427 — more commonly known as WR 124 — surrounded by the nebula M1-67. Both objects are found in the constellation of Sagitta some 15,000 light-years away. The hot clumps of gas ejected by the star into space are travelling at over 150,000 kilometres per hour.
Comet 252P/LINEAR will zip past Earth on Monday, 21 March at a range of about 3.3 million miles. The following day, comet P/2016 BA14 will safely fly by our planet at a distance of about 2.2 million miles, or nine times the distance to the Moon. This will be the second closest flyby of a comet in recorded history next to comet D/1770 L1 (Lexell) in 1770.