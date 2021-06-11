Another look at the densely packed stars of Omega Centauri

11 June 2021 Astronomy Now

Peering into the densely packed core of Omega Centauri, the Hubble Space Telescope provides a spell-binding look at one of the galaxy’s largest globular clusters, a swarm of more than two million suns some 17,000 light years from Earth. Easily visible to the unaided eye in the southern constellation Centaurus, Omega Centauri may harbour a black hole with about 40,000 times the mass of the Sun based on the higher-then-expected velocities of stars near its core. Astronomers have long theorised such intermediate-mass black holes may be a common feature of globular clusters, providing the gravitational glue holding the huge assemblies together.

Zooming into Omega Centauri, Hubble’s razor-sharp view provides a stunning plunge into a densely packed sea of stars. Images: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA); acknowledgment: A. Cool (San Francisco State University) and J. Anderson (STScI)

Related Articles

Picture This

Hubble sees the Force awakening in a newborn star

17 December 2015 Astronomy Now

Just in time for the release of the movie “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has photographed what looks like a cosmic, double-bladed lightsabre. In the centre of the image, partially obscured by a dark, Jedi-like cloak of dust, a newborn star shoots twin jets out into space as a sort of birth announcement to the universe.

News

ALMA uncovers insights into “Golden Age” of galaxy formation

22 September 2016 Astronomy Now

International teams of astronomers have used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to explore the distant corner of the universe first revealed in the iconic images of the Hubble Ultra Deep Field (HUDF). These new ALMA observations are significantly deeper and sharper than previous surveys at millimetre wavelengths.