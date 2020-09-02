Of supernova remnants and stellar nurseries in the Large Magellanic Cloud

2 September 2020 Astronomy Now

The Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, is the home of spectacular star-forming regions featuring complex tapestries of bright emission nebulae, dark dust lanes and colourful supernova remnants. NGC 2035 is a case in point, a lesser known region of the LMC discovered by the Scottish astronomer James Dunlop in 1826. This view was captured by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, showing clouds where new stars are being born along with the remnants of a supernova explosion (left).

NGC 2035. Image: ESO

Picture This

A stellar nursery bubbles up in the Large Magellanic Cloud

8 February 2019 Astronomy Now

Vast bubbles of ionised hydrogen gas are illuminated by hot young stars in gargantuan stellar nurseries like this one in the nearby Large Magellanic Cloud. This complex assembly of bubbles is host to a wide variety of objects, including one massive stellar object emitting a 33-lightyear-long jet.