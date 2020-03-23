Astronomers use Hubble to learn more about the birth of massive suns

23 March 2020 Astronomy Now

The vast Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud is the largest stellar nursery in the local universe and as such, an ideal laboratory for studying the birth and evolution of massive stars. This region on the outskirts of the Tarantula, known as LHA 120-N 150, features an exceptionally high concentration of massive suns. Theory suggests such stars should form within star clusters, but about 10 percent of those found in LHA 120-N 150 seemingly formed in isolation. Astronomers are using the Hubble Space Telescope to better understand whether the isolated stars truly formed alone or simply moved beyond the clusters in which they were born.

A star-forming region on the outskirts of the Tarantula Nebula. Image: ESA/Hubble, NASA, I. Stephens

Related Articles

Picture This

Terzan 1: a home for old stars

15 December 2015 Astronomy Now

This image, taken with the Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 on board the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows the globular cluster Terzan 1. Lying around 20,000 light-years from us in the constellation of Scorpius, it is one of about 150 globular clusters belonging to our galaxy, the Milky Way.