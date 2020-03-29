Planet Venus photobombs the Pleiades (Seven Sisters) 1–5 April

By Ade Ashford

29 March 2020 Ade Ashford

Observers in the British Isles armed with no more than a pair of typical 10×50 binoculars can watch planet Venus’ close encounter with the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters, an open star cluster in the constellation of Taurus. The best time to look is around nautical dusk (approximately 9pm BST for the UK) from Wednesday,1 April through Sunday, 5 April 2020. This looping animation shows the changing configuration of the planet and star cluster from night to night. AN graphic by Ade Ashford.
Keen observers with a good memory might be feeling a sense of déjà vu at seeing the gap narrowing between dazzling planet Venus and the Pleiades open cluster at dusk each night. Almost exactly a year ago, the Red Planet had a similar close encounter with the Seven Sisters. However, unlike tiny, distant (and, therefore, faint) Mars at the end of March 2019, planet Venus is currently dazzling at magnitude -4.5 — almost as bright as it can possibly get.

Bigger and brighter
Although Venus attained its maximum easterly elongation from the Sun on 24 March, it’s still growing in brightness (peaking at -4.7 on 28 April) and apparent size as its orbital motion brings it closer to Earth over the coming weeks. As March 2020 draws to a close, even a small telescope reveals that Venus’ disc is slightly less than half illuminated by the Sun and a modest magnification of just 70× is required to enlarge it to the same size as the Moon appears to the unaided eye.

A photogenic close encounter
For observers in Western Europe and the British Isles, Venus’ closest encounter with the Pleiades occurs at dusk on Thursday, 3 April (see the looping animation above). The brightest member of the Seven Sisters is called Alcyone, known formally as Eta (η) Tauri. The star shines at magnitude +2.87 and Venus passes just 15 arcminutes (one-quarter of a degree, or half a lunar diameter) south of it at 00:48 UT (1:48am BST) on 4 April. The difference in brightness between Venus and Alcyone is staggering: 7.44 magnitudes, or almost 950 times!

This magnificent picture of the Pleiades is the result of a cumulative exposure exceeding 30 hours. Image credit: Ian Aiken/Elderberry Observatory/Sunderland/UK
Seven Sisters skylore
The Pleiades are named after the Seven Sisters of Greek mythology. Generally reckoned to be the most beautiful open star cluster in the sky, it’s not surprising that it features in star lore throughout the world. Known as Matariki to the New Zealand Māori, their helical rising in May/June traditionally starts the Māori new year. In Japan, they are known as Subaru, and the eponymous car manufacturer uses a stylised depiction of the star cluster in their logo.

The nine brightest Pleiads (named, in order of decreasing brightness, Alcyone, Atlas, Electra, Maia, Merope, Taygeta, Pleione, Celaeno and Asterope – Atlas and Pleione being their parents) are embedded in whispy blue reflection nebulae that are not easily seen visually. The stars are concentrated in a field of view just over one degree in diameter where typical binoculars will show about one hundred members. Some 100 million years old, the Pleiades are about 440 light-years distant.

Related Articles

Observing

See the Mars-Venus-Moon conjunction of 31 January

30 January 2017 Ade Ashford

Dazzling Venus and much fainter Mars have a close encounter with a young Moon in the constellation of Pisces at UK dusk on Tuesday 31 January. The trio form an equilateral triangle small enough to be encompassed by the field of view of a 7x binocular low in the west-southwest for a couple of hours from 7pm GMT.

News

Recently active lava flows from volcano Idunn Mons on Venus

19 October 2016 Astronomy Now

Planetary researchers at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) have pushed the limits of the data resolution from ESA’s Venus Express spacecraft. With this new technique, analysis of the top and eastern flank of 200-kilometre-wide volcano Idunn Mons in the southern hemisphere of Venus revealed an indication of geologically recent volcanism in this area.

Observing

The Moon hides Venus in the morning sky

4 April 2016 Ade Ashford

On the morning of Wednesday, 6 April experienced observers in the British Isles with a clear sky living south of a line drawn between Galway in Ireland, Dumfries in Scotland and Berwick-upon-Tweed in Northumberland can potentially observe planet Venus slip behind the northern polar regions of the 28-day-old waning crescent Moon. But beware: the Sun lies just 16 degrees away.