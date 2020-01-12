Hubble finds evidence for widely held ‘cold dark matter’ theory

12 January 2020 Astronomy Now

Eight gravitationally lensed quasars were used to indirectly detect the smallest clumps of dark matter yet found. Image: NASA, ESA, A. Nierenberg (JPL) and T. Treu (UCLA)

Using the Hubble Space Telescope – and gravitationally lensed quasars – astronomers have found that dark matter can form in much smaller clumps than the galaxy-spanning clouds previously detected, providing strong evidence for the widely accepted “cold dark matter” theory.

Dark matter can be detected indirectly by measuring how its combined gravity affects the motions of stars and galaxies. “Cold” in this case means slow moving. The gravity generated by vast clouds of cold, weakly interacting dark matter particles is thought to provide the glue that keeps galaxies and galaxy clusters from flying apart.

Until now, dark matter concentrations have only been detected in and around medium- to large-size galaxies, prompting theorists to propose theories that include “warm” dark matter, particles that move too fast to merge and form small concentrations. The Hubble observations are consistent with cold dark matter scenarios.

“Dark matter is colder than we knew at smaller scales,” said Anna Nierenberg of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, leader of the Hubble survey. “Astronomers have carried out other observational tests of dark matter theories before, but ours provides the strongest evidence yet for the presence of small clumps of cold dark matter. By combining the latest theoretical predictions, statistical tools, and new Hubble observations, we now have a much more robust result than was previously possible.”

Nierenberg’s team targeted eight quasars – galaxies hosting active supermassive black holes that emit torrents of brilliant radiation – measuring how light from oxygen and neon gas orbiting those black holes is distorted by the gravity of a massive, much closer galaxy along Hubble’s line of sight.

When a brilliant source of light – a quasar – is positioned almost directly behind a massive, much closer galaxy, multiple images can be formed by the intervening galaxy’s gravity. Image: NASA, ESA and D. Player (STSci)

The eight quasars chosen for the study are almost perfectly aligned with foreground galaxies, producing gravitational lensing that results in multiple images of each quasar. The researchers then compared those views with what would be expected in the absence of dark matter. The result was the detection of dark matter clumping at smaller scales than seen before.

“Imagine that each one of these eight galaxies is a giant magnifying glass,” said team member Daniel Gilman of UCLA. “Small dark matter clumps act as small cracks on the magnifying glass, altering the brightness and position of the four quasar images compared to what you would expect to see if the glass were smooth.”

Said Tommaso Treu of the University of California, Los Angeles: “We made a very compelling observational test for the cold dark matter model and it passes with flying colours.”

“It’s incredible that after nearly 30 years of operation, Hubble is enabling cutting-edge views into fundamental physics and the nature of the universe that we didn’t even dream of when the telescope was launched.”

Related Articles

News

Starving black hole returns brilliant galaxy to the shadows

19 September 2016 Astronomy Now

The mystery of a rare change in the behaviour of a supermassive black hole at the centre of a distant galaxy has been solved by an international team of astronomers using ESO’s Very Large Telescope along with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. It seems that the black hole has fallen on hard times and is no longer being fed enough fuel to make its surroundings shine.

Picture This

Hubble reveals a galaxy fit to burst

18 July 2016 Astronomy Now

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image reveals the vibrant core of the galaxy NGC 3125, approximately 50 million light-years away. Discovered by John Herschel in 1835, NGC 3125 is a great example of a starburst galaxy — a galaxy in which unusually high numbers of new stars are forming, springing to life within intensely hot clouds of gas.

News

Galactic fireworks illuminate giant hydrogen blob

21 September 2016 Astronomy Now

An international team of researchers using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA) and other telescopes has discovered the power source illuminating a so-called Lyman-alpha Blob — a rare, brightly glowing, and enormous concentration of gas in the distant universe.