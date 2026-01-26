Dr Allan Chapman (1946-2026)

We were profoundly saddened to be informed of Dr Allan Chapman’s passing last week. A few months shy of his 80th birthday, Allan was a towering intellect in the field of the history of astronomy. His knowledge of the subject was second to none, and his indomitable spirit captivated audiences far and wide.

The astronomical community will never be the same without him. Astronomy Now will never be the same again, either. Allan was one or our contributing consultants, and kept us supplied with a constant stream of superb articles over the decades. Just a few weeks ago, he submitted the list of topics he wanted to write about next. It is sad indeed to realise that we will no longer have the pleasure of reading these.

All of us at Astronomy Now extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Rachel, and to all those who knew and admired him.

In association with the Society for the History of Astronomy we will present a full appreciation of Allan’s life and work in the March issue of Astronomy Now, along with his final article for us: a typically exuberant tour of the great observatories of North America.

Farewell Allan, and thank you.

Stuart Clark, Editor