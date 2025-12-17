Thank you from the editor

As we head towards the end of 2025, it barely seems like five minutes ago that it was June and I was in the Royal Astronomical Society, signing the contract to take over the publication of Astronomy Now.

So much has happened in the six months since that afternoon that it is dizzying to think of it all. As some of you know, my association with the magazine stretches back to the very early 90s, it holds the dearest place in my heart and to be its current steward on your behalf is an honour.

The warmth with which so many of you have welcomed me back to Astronomy Now has been heart-warming and inspiring. Yet the magazine is so much bigger than any one person and I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank my team: Mark Armstrong, Emily Baldwin, Steve Kelly, Steve Ringwood and Greg Smye-Rumsby.

It goes without saying that I could not do any of this without their extraordinary help, but what does require emphasis is that I could not imagine doing this with nicer people.

Similarly invaluable are my columnists Ian Seymour, Colin Stuart, Nik Szymanek, Owen Brazell, Bob Argyle, Tracie Louise Heywood, Neil Norman and the outstanding contributors who bring their expertise and passion to the magazine, making it a goldmine of astronomical information month after month.

I would also like to extend sincere gratitude to the behind-the-scenes work from Intermedia, Select Publisher Services, MagCirc Solutions, Buxton Press and Spatial Global who have all gone the extra mile in the latter half of 2025 to bring the magazine to as many of you as possible.

Last but certainly not least, my most heartfelt thanks go to you: our readers. Without you, none of this would be possible. As we move into 2026, we have many exciting plans for the magazine, the website and the new app.

We cannot wait to share them with you and look forward to your company. Join us here.

Clear skies!