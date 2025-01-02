The Quadrantids: a strong meteor shower to start the year

The Quadrantid meteor shower kicks off the meteor-watching calendar, peaking this year on 3 January. Renowned for its reliability, it consistently ranks among the best annual meteor displays. This year, observers benefit from a moonless sky, though the best viewing will require staying up into the early morning hours.

The Quadrantids are expected to reach their peak activity around 15:00 UT on 3 January. Unfortunately, this timing isn’t ideal for UK observers. The shower’s peak is relatively brief, lasting about four to six hours, with rates typically reaching 50 to 60 meteors per hour under dark-sky conditions. However, viewing prospects on the nights of 2/3 January and 3/4 January may be less rewarding.

The Quadrantids are named after the now-defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, which once occupied the northern part of Boötes near the handle of the Plough. The radiant of the shower lies between magnitude +4 Theta (θ) Boötis and magnitude +3.9 Tau (τ) Herculis. By late evening, the radiant rises in the north-northeastern sky, reaching a respectable altitude of about 30° by 1 a.m. Thankfully, the waxing crescent Moon sets early, leaving the night sky dark and perfect for meteor spotting.