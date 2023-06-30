Webb takes a spectacular infrared look at Saturn and its brilliant rings

30 June 2023 Astronomy Now

The James Webb Space Telescope has turned its attention to Saturn as part of a program to test the observatory’s ability to detect faint moons and subtle details in its splendid ring system. Needless to say, scientists were thrilled with the results, capturing images showing the rings virtually blazing at near-infrared wavelengths, along with three of Saturn’s moons. Deeper images are planned to reveal more details about the planet’s fainter rings, including the dim G ring and the diffuse E ring, which is fed by geysers erupted from the ice moon Enceladus. Saturn itself appears extremely dark because methane gas absorbs almost all of the light hitting the atmosphere.

Saturn and three of its moons – Dione, Enceladus and Tethys – as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope. Images: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, M. Tiscareno (SETI Institute), M. Hedman (University of Idaho), M. El Moutamid (Cornell University), M. Showalter (SETI Institute), L. Fletcher (University of Leicester), H. Hammel (AURA); image processing by J. DePasquale (STScI)

Related Articles

Picture This

Icy moon Mimas dwarfed by Saturn’s rings

30 November 2016 Astronomy Now

Saturn’s icy 246-mile-wide moon Mimas (near lower left) appears tiny by comparison to the planet’s rings, but scientists think the all of the small, icy particles spread over a vast area that comprise the rings are no more than a few times as massive as Mimas. The view was obtained by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft at a distance of approximately 564,000 miles from Saturn.

Observing

See the old Moon join a dawn planetary parade, 18–19 March

11 March 2020 Ade Ashford

If you’re an early riser in the British Isles, let the waning crescent Moon be your guide to three naked-eye planets – Mars, Jupiter and Saturn – at dawn on 18 and 19 March 2020. This celestial conjunction occurs in the constellation of Sagittarius where you can see all four Solar System bodies within the span of a fist at arm’s length. Look for attractive binocular conjunctions too.