ESA kicks off Hubble’s 30th year with 2020 highlights calendar

4 January 2020 Astronomy Now

On 24 April 1990, the space shuttle Discovery carried the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. Thirty years later, thanks to multiple instrument upgrades, maintenance and repair missions, the orbiting observatory has become an international icon of science, beaming back a steady stream of unrivalled images that have made their way into every corner of modern life. The European Space Agency is marking the telescope’s 30th anniversary with a commemorative calendar featuring monthly “Hidden Gems” images that can be downloaded, printed or shared as desired. The 12 images were selected from 30 of Hubble’s lesser-known “gems” based on how many likes they received on ESA’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The calendar’s January image is from a 2014 study called the Ultraviolet Coverage of the Hubble Deep Field, an 841-orbit exposure capturing some 10,000 galaxies.

Image: ESA/Hubble

Related Articles

Picture This

Hubble captures scattered stars in Sagittarius

13 June 2016 Astronomy Now

This colourful and star-studded view of the Milky Way galaxy was captured when the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope pointed its cameras towards the constellation of Sagittarius. Blue stars can be seen scattered across the frame, set against a distant backdrop of red-hued cosmic companions. This blue litter most likely formed at the same time from the same collapsing molecular cloud.

Picture This

Hubble views face-on spiral galaxy NGC 6814

10 May 2016 Astronomy Now

In this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image we see the striking face-on spiral galaxy NGC 6814, whose luminous nucleus and spectacular sweeping arms are rippled with an intricate pattern of dark dust. The galaxy was discovered by William Herschel in 1788. NGC 6814 lies 74.4 million light-years away in the constellation of Aquila.