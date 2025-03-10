Photogenic Lunar Eclipse!

Lunar eclipses occur when the full Moon moves into Earth’s shadow, known as the “umbra.” Unlike solar eclipses, they are safe to view with the naked eye. Experts from Starwalk highlight that while parts of Europe will catch a partial glimpse, Americans are in for a prime viewing experience of the striking “Blood Moon.”

The term “Blood Moon” might sound dramatic, but it simply refers to the reddish hue that covers the Moon during the eclipse. Scientists at the Natural History Museum explain that this happens because sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths (like blue), allowing longer red wavelengths to bend into the umbra. This phenomenon is similar to how the sky turns red during sunrise or sunset.

The eclipse will occur between March 13 and 14, with the exact timing varying by location. In London, the Royal Greenwich Observatory reports that the eclipse’s peak will happen at 6:19 am on March 14. The Moon will enter Earth’s penumbra at 3:57 am GMT, reaching its maximum at 6:19 am. However, by the actual maximum at 6:58 am, the Moon will have dipped below the horizon. For the best view, find a high spot with a clear western outlook.

For more precise timing based on your location, mobile astronomy apps like Sky Tonight can be helpful. Experts at Greenwich note that during this event, nearly the entire Moon will be engulfed in Earth’s umbra.

Total lunar eclipses happen every two to three years. Looking ahead, the next one is set for September 7, just after 7 pm in the UK. Interestingly, the March 2025 eclipse will feature a “Micromoon” — a slightly smaller and dimmer appearance since the Moon will be farther from Earth. While the difference may be subtle, the Moon will still take on a bright red or coppery glow, rather than the deeper shades seen in some past eclipses.