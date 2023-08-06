Hubble images a glittering, star-studded globular cluster

The globular cluster NGC 6652 is found in the constellation Sagittarius, about 30,000 light years from Earth and just 6,500 light years from the center of the Milky Way. This star-studded image was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3 for two studies, one focused on determining the ages of such globulars and their contribution to the gravitational potential of the galaxy and one to pin down the proportions of carbon, nitrogen and oxygen in clusters like NGC 6652. The bright blue stars of the globular are seen behind brighter foreground stars marked by diffraction spikes.
Related Articles
Celestial fireworks celebrate Hubble’s silver anniversary
Cosmic lenses support finding on faster than expected expansion of the Universe
By using galaxies as giant gravitational lenses, an international group of astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have made an independent measurement of how fast the Universe is expanding. The newly measured expansion rate for the local Universe is consistent with earlier findings. These are, however, in intriguing disagreement with measurements of the early Universe.
Hubble reveals NGC 362, a young globular cluster
Globular clusters offer some of the most spectacular sights in the night sky. These ornate spheres contain hundreds of thousands of stars, and reside in the outskirts of galaxies. The Milky Way contains over 150 such clusters — and the example shown in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, named NGC 362, is one of the most unusual ones.