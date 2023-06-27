‘Smiling cat’ nebula blazes with newborn stars and hot, ionised gas

Fifteen thousand light years away in the constellation Monoceros, a stellar nursery known as Sh2-284 blazes with the fiery glow of young stars blasting out strong winds and torrents of radiation. The radiation is enough to ionise hydrogen gas in a 150-lightyear-wide nebula, producing billowing bright orange and red clouds that vaguely resemble the face of a smiling cat as seen from Earth. This spectacular image was captured by the VLT Survey Telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile. The VST is mapping the southern sky with a 256-million-pixel camera optimised for wide-field images.
Related Articles
Galaxy cluster survey yields 3-D view of universe’s dark side
An international team of astronomers used European Southern Observatory telescopes to complement other earth- and space-based instruments as part of the XXL survey of galaxy clusters. The ESO team measured the precise distances to the galaxy clusters, providing the 3-D view of the cosmos required to perform accurate measurements of dark matter and dark energy.
SPHERE reveals protoplanetary discs being shaped by newborn planets
Three teams of astronomers have made use of SPHERE, an advanced exoplanet-hunting instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at ESO’s Paranal Observatory, in order to shed light on the enigmatic evolution of fledgling planetary systems. The explosion in the number of known exoplanets in recent years has made the study of them one of the most dynamic fields in modern astronomy.
Best ever image of another star’s surface and atmosphere
Using ESO’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer astronomers have constructed the most detailed image ever of a star — the red supergiant star Antares. They have also made the first map of the velocities of material in the atmosphere of a star other than the Sun, revealing unexpected turbulence in Antares’s huge extended atmosphere.