The Swan soars through the Milky Way in stunning view from La Silla Observatory

6 April 2023 Astronomy Now

Messier 17, aka the Swan or Omega nebula, is a favourite target for amateur astronomers, appearing as an extended cloud-like structure that is impressive in even modest telescopes. But the view is nothing short of spectacular in a shot from the Wide Field Imager on the European Southern Observatory’s 2.2-metre La Silla telescope in Chile. One of the sharpest views ever captured of the entire nebula, M17 is revealed as a vast complex of gas, dust and newborn stars, one of the brightest star-forming regions in the Milky Way. Located in the constellation Sagittarius, M17 is between 5,000 and 6,000 light years from Earth.

M17, the Swan or Omega nebula, as imaged by the 2.2-metre telescope at ESO’s La Silla Observatory. Image: ESO

Related Articles

Picture This

Buried in the heart of a giant

2 July 2015 Astronomy Now

This is a young open cluster of stars known as NGC 2367, an infant stellar grouping that lies at the centre of an immense and ancient structure on the margins of the Milky Way, captured by the Wide Field Imager (WFI) camera on the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope at ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile.

News

Unexpected changes of bright spots on Ceres discovered

16 March 2016 Astronomy Now

New and very precise observations using the HARPS spectrograph with the ESO 3.6-metre telescope in Chile have not only detected the motion of the enigmatic bright spots on Ceres due to the dwarf planet’s rotation about its axis, but also found unexpected additional variations suggesting that the material of the spots is volatile and evaporates in sunlight.