Seek out 1998 OR2, the brightest predicted near-Earth asteroid encounter of 2020

If you’re feeling a bit disappointed with the breakup of Comet ATLAS (C/2019 Y4), console yourself by searching for a large near-Earth asteroid with the catchy official name of 52768 (1998 OR 2 ) that is already visible with instruments as small as 15-cm (6-inch) aperture and will brighten to eleventh-magnitude by the end of April.

The following extract of a detailed printable PDF finder chart for download shows the track of 1998 OR 2 when moonlight will not be a problem for observers in the British Isles as darkness falls, which is about 10:40pm in mid-April, or 11pm a week later (all times BST, central UK).

By new Moon on 23 April, 1998 OR 2 is predicted to be magnitude +12 or brighter and crossing the constellation border of Cancer into Leo at a rate of close to 4¼ degrees per day. By the time that the asteroid passes closest to Earth at a distance of just 16.4 lunar distances (6.3 million kilometres) at 09:56 UT (10:56am BST) on Wednesday, 29 April, it’s predicted to peak at magnitude +10.8, moving at a rate of 6.9 degrees/day against the stars of Hydra. Discovered on 24 July 1998 by the Near-Earth Asteroid Tracking (NEAT) program at Haleakalā Observatory on the Hawaiian island of Maui, 1998 OR 2 has a diameter of 2 to 4 kilometres and rotates once on its axis every 4.1 hours. The asteroid has a 1345-day (3⅔-year) orbit that brings it to within 1.0179 astronomical units (AU) of the Sun at perihelion, out to 3.7509 AU at aphelion.

Classified as a near-Earth object (NEO) and potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA), most of the time 1998 OR 2 satisfies the criteria for an Amor-group body. However, gravitational perturbations can bring it closer to the Sun than Earth’s aphelion (1.017 AU), at which time the asteroid is reclassified into the Apollo group.