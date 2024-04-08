Total Solar eclipse

Forecasters predict that a solar eclipse passing over North America on Monday will offer a partial viewing from select areas of the UK. In vast regions of the US, the Sun will be completely obscured by the Moon, creating a momentary night-like atmosphere during the day.

Total darkness will envelop certain areas for up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds, while those outside the path of totality will witness a gradual darkening of the skies as the Sun is partially covered.

In the UK, the partial solar eclipse will traverse the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and the western parts of England. However, viewing conditions may be hindered by cloudy skies, particularly as the event coincides with sunset, offering a picturesque photographic opportunity despite its low position in the sky.

The west coast of Ireland is deemed the prime location to witness the spectacle, although heavy cloud cover and rain are anticipated in many areas of the country. Similar weather forecasts are projected for Glasgow and Edinburgh, with a 10-11 percent obscuration, while Wales, northern Scotland, and southwestern England anticipate more favorable viewing conditions.