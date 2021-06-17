NASA troubleshoots glitch with Hubble payload computer

Engineers are troubleshooting an apparent glitch with an ageing memory module aboard the Hubble Space Telescope that triggered protective “safe mode” software, putting the observatory in a sort of electronic hibernation until the problem is resolved.

The shutdown occurred just after 20:00 GMT on 13 June when Hubble’s payload computer, which controls and coordinates observations by Hubble’s science instruments, stopped sending routine “keep-alive” signals to the telescope’s primary computer. That, in turn, activated software that automatically halted instrument operations, shutting down science observations.

The payload computer has two independent data processing units, or “strings,” either one of which can carry out all necessary functions. Both strings are connected to four 64K CMOS memory chips, only one of which is used at a time. The problem occurred when the active memory module apparently misbehaved, possibly due to age-related degradation.

“The operations team at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center is currently in the process of switching memory modules onboard the spacecraft,” a NASA spokesman said in a 17 June email. “There is no definitive timeline yet as to when this will be completed, tested, and brought back to operational status.”

The computer system was built in the 1980s. It is part of the telescope’s Science Instrument Command and Data Handling system, which was replaced during the final space shuttle servicing mission in 2009.